Rep. Jesús García announces second run for Chicago mayor

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) on Thursday launched a campaign for mayor in his hometown of Chicago, marking the second time he has sought the office.

“In Chicago, you know you’re part of something big. We live in the city of broad shoulders. But today, from crime to unemployment to affordable housing, there’s uncertainty ahead,” García says in his announcement video posted to Twitter. He says the city of Chicago helped him “to dream big” and references the late Mayor Harold Washington (D), a friend and mentor to García who announced his own historic run for the office 40 years earlier.

“I’m running for mayor of Chicago because it’s time to build a brighter future — together,” García concludes.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times published Thursday, the 66-year-old lawmaker expressed his desire to unite the city’s progressive movement, but said if he fails to do so in a first round of balloting he believes he can force current Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) into a runoff election and bring together progressives then.

“Folks know me. … They know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. … No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago Machine [longer] than myself,” García told the newspaper.

“I’m certain our movement will come together. We have a shared set of values. … I’m not concerned about the future,” García added.

García also said that Lightfoot failed to deliver on the promises she made during her mayoral campaign, which he publicly endorsed, citing ongoing issues in the city around crime, mental health, the economy and education. He referred to Lightfoot’s style of governing as “confrontational.”

“Instead of that combative, unnecessary conflict that she causes, we need someone who is going to be a collaborator. … I’ve had a lot of empathy for her during the pandemic because no one could have predicted how tough it would be,” García told the Sun-Times. “However, as I look at Chicago today, it’s very clear that new leadership is necessary.”

This is the second time García has run for mayor of his hometown. He lost to then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), who had previously served as the White House chief of staff former President Obama, in a runoff election in 2015.

García said that he has changed a lot since his last mayoral campaign, telling the Sun-Times he plans to come home and be an “effective” leader for his hometown.

“This isn’t 2015. … I’ve grown significantly. Most importantly, I’ve delivered in Congress. … Putting my relationships to work for the wellness of the city, I’m coming home to be an effective leader and a good steward of Chicago,” García told the newspaper.