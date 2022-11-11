Graham: Walker will ‘inspire’ more conservatives of color

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker will inspire more Americans of color to become Republican if he wins his election against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).

Speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, Graham said Democrats are targeting Walker in an effort to keep Georgians of color from voting Republican.

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans,” said Graham. “If they destroy Hershel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just had your life ruined.”

“If Hershel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia of color to become Republicans and I say all over the United States,” Graham continued.

The former football star — who has had his campaign marred by several controversies and allegations of domestic assault — is facing off against Warnock in a runoff election on Dec. 6.

Though Warnock maintained a slight lead over Walker on Tuesday, neither candidate secured at least 50 percent of the vote. The outcome of their runoff election could determine which party will control the Senate for the next two years.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has already announced that it will invest $7 million for field organizing ahead of the December election in the hopes of maintaining Warnock’s lead.

Graham said Republicans “need to have [Walker’s] back” over the next few weeks.

“Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals,” he said. “He’s an African American conservative. They have belittled him, they have treated him like crap, his family. Stand by Hershel.”

Graham added that the “conservative movement for people of color” is now on the ballot.

“We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism,” he said.

This year’s midterm elections saw a record number of Black Republicans run up and down the ballot. If Walker wins in December, he joins Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as the only other Black Republican currently in the Senate.