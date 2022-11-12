trending:

Two aircrafts collide at air show in Dallas, Texas, condition of pilots unknown

by Jared Gans - 11/12/22 4:30 PM ET
FILE – This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington. Federal employees overseeing Boeing and other aircraft makers say they face pressure from the companies and fear retribution from their own bosses if they raise too many safety concerns, according to a survey of the workers that was delivered to Congress on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Two planes collided during an air show in Dallas on Saturday, causing officials to respond and investigate what happened. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, both used during World War II, crashed during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport around 1:20 p.m. Central Time. 

Officials do not know how many people were on board the aircrafts or if there were any injuries. 

The agency said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation and responsible for providing updates. 

The FAA said it will release the planes’ registration numbers after they are verified at the scene. It said the FAA and NTSB do not identify people who are involved in aircraft accidents. 

The Dallas Morning News reported that a spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue said he did not know the status of the pilots or if any injuries happened to people on the ground as of 2 p.m. local time. 

A video shared on Twitter shows the moment the planes collided. One plane appears to crash into the other, and both immediately fall to the ground after impact. An explosion occurs once the planes hit the ground. 

The Hill has reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue for comment and additional information.

