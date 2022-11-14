3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night.

Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference.

Officials began the press conference by identifying the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a UVA student, but said they had not located him, only to provide the update minutes later.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult day for our community, and we need to comfort and support each other and those closest to the victims of this horrendous shooting,” UVA President Jim Ryan said at the press conference.

DEVELOPING