4 students found dead near University of Idaho

Police are investigating a potential homicide after four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in a home.

The Moscow Police Department said in a press release officers were responding to a report of an unconscious individual at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday when they found the bodies.

Police have called the deaths a suspected homicide but have not released additional details, including cause of death or the identities of victims.

Moscow police Capt. Tyson Berrett told local news outlet KPAX the bodies were found in a home that was converted into an apartment.

The University of Idaho is located in Moscow, a bustling college city about 300 miles north of Boise and on the border with Washington state.

In an emailed statement to students and staff, University of Idaho President Scott Green said he was informed by police there is no ongoing threat, but that classes would still be canceled on Monday.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green said, also urging students to “come together and lift each other up.”