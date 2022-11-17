Texas bill would let fetus count as second person in an HOV lane

A bill proposed in Texas would allow a fetus to count as an individual when a pregnant person is driving in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

The bill follows an incident earlier this year in which Plano resident Brandy Bottone claimed that new anti-abortion laws in the state meant her unborn child entitled her to driving in the lane, usually reserved for carpools, buses and other rideshares.

The Texas House Bill 521 would allow any pregnant driver to use the HOV lane “regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.”

The recently filed bill, if passed, would give new meaning to the term “fetal personhood,” or the idea that a fetus is entitled to the same legal rights as a human being.

Since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — a 1973 landmark case that deemed the right to abortion constitutional — the term “personhood” has been the center of debate, especially as it pertains to the issue of abortion.

The ruling this summer left the issue of abortion up to the states.

Decades ago, the Supreme Court did not include the unborn in its definition of a person as used in the 14th Amendment.

However, anti-abortion advocates argue that personhood should apply to fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses, effectively preventing a pregnant woman from terminating a pregnancy.

Bottone told The Dallas Morning News earlier this year that she wasn’t “trying to make a political stance here” by arguing that her fetus should prevent her from being ticketed for driving in the HOV lane.

“But in light of everything that is happening, this is a baby,” she said.

The Supreme Court last month declined to take up a case that questions whether unborn fetuses should have constitutional rights.