trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New York authorities arrest armed suspects in connection with threat against Jewish community

by Julia Shapero - 11/19/22 7:55 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/19/22 7:55 PM ET
Istock

New York authorities arrested two armed men on Saturday in connection with a recent threat against the Jewish community, police said.

The two men were arrested by transit police at Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning, after a joint terrorism task force between the NYPD and the FBI uncovered a “developing” threat to the Jewish community on Friday.

Transit police seized a large hunting knife from the suspects upon arrest, while an illegal Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine were recovered upon further investigation, MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement.

Several outlets identified the two suspects as 21-year-old Christopher Brown and 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer.

“Today, we’re extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community,” New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. “This morning’s arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe.”

Tags antisemitism Federal Bureau of Investigation Jewish community MTA Police New York New York Police Department

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering. … It is time to ...
  2. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  3. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  4. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  5. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  6. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  7. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  8. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  9. Elon Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account
  10. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  11. Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
  12. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  13. Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes first-ever public appearance during missile test
  14. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  15. Alito denies involvement in leak of 2014 contraception case: reports
  16. Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over ...
  17. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  18. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
Load more

Video

See all Video