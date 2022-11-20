trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Colorado Springs nightclub shooting puts spotlight on hate speech, anti-LGBTQ bills

by Brad Dress - 11/20/22 6:18 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/20/22 6:18 PM ET
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. where a shooting occurred late Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Thomas Peipert/Associated Press
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. where a shooting occurred late Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Human rights groups and activists on Sunday blamed hate speech and anti-LGBTQ legislation for the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 25 others injured.

A 22-year-old gunman walked into Club Q just before midnight on Saturday and opened fire at the crowd before he was subdued by two patrons.

The violence came on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is being honored on Sunday to remember transgender people who have been killed because of transphobia.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president of LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD, said in a Twitter thread the Colorado Springs shooting only “deepens the trauma and tragedy for all in the LGBTQ community.”

“You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified across social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community just like this one,” Ellis tweeted on Sunday.

“Elected officials and corporate leaders must act immediately to prioritize this truth, and protect everyone’s safety.”

According to GLAAD, 2022 was a record year for anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in conservative-led states, although the majority of the bills did not pass.

States have sought to restrict bathroom access for transgender youth, bar discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools or prevent transgender people from joining youth sports.

President Biden, who over the summer signed an executive order protecting LGBTQ youth from some state laws by expanding federal healthcare and education access, said the community continues to “face unconscionable attacks” across the U.S.

“I continue to urge state leaders to combat the disturbing wave of discriminatory state laws targeting young transgender Americans — legislation that hurts young people who aren’t hurting anyone,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a matter of safety and basic dignity. As we mourn the lives we’ve lost, let us resolve to continue building a country where every American can live free from fear and discrimination.”

Police have not yet identified a motive behind Saturday night’s attack but have named the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Club Q is a popular gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado that often features drag shows for guests.

Drag events, as well as drag kings or queens, have been targeted by some Republicans and conservative activists who have accused them of “grooming” children.

The shooting in Colorado had echoes of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., which killed 49 people.

Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights group, said it has recorded at least 300 violent deaths within the community since 2013, including 32 this year.

“From violence against trans and gender non-conforming people, to Pulse, to Colorado Springs, no community should have to fear violence based on hate and extremism,” the group tweeted on Sunday.

Kevin Jennings, the CEO of Lambda Legal, a prominent LGBTQ legal organization, said in a statement Sunday that “America’s toxic mix of bigotry & absurdly easy access to firearms means that such events are all too common.”

“LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC communities, the Jewish community and other vulnerable populations pay the price again and again for our political leadership’s failure to act,” Jennings said. “We must stand together to demand meaningful action before yet another tragedy strikes our nation.”

Tags Biden Colorado Colorado Springs GLAAD Human Rights Campaign Lambda Legal LGBTQ nightclub shooting transgender awareness day Transgender rights

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  3. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  4. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  5. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  6. Cotton backs Biden on shielding Saudi leader from Khashoggi lawsuit
  7. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  8. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  9. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  10. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  11. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  12. Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
  13. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  14. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  15. Democrats’ Christmas in November
  16. Warner: Parents should be ‘very concerned’ about TikTok
  17. Divided GOP tiptoes on Biden request for more Ukraine aid
  18. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
Load more

Video

See all Video