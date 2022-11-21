trending:

28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation

by Brad Dress - 11/21/22 9:45 AM ET
About 28 percent of American voters questioned in a new poll say the incoming Republican majority in the House should investigate the potential impeachment of President Biden.

Just 6 percent of Democrats in the Morning Consult-Politico poll said focusing on the impeachment of Biden was a top priority for them, compared to 55 percent of Republicans.

Some Republicans have long promised to launch impeachment proceedings against Biden if the GOP won the majority in Congress after the midterm elections, including far-right lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Republicans did secure control of the House in the midterm elections, although with a narrower majority than some observers expected.

In a conference vote last week, the party voted to keep House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the leadership post.

McCarthy, who still has to win votes on the floor when the next Congress assembles in January to become Speaker, has seemed less amenable to impeachment proceedings.

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, McCarthy promised he would never pursue impeachment proceedings for “political purposes,” but said that “doesn’t mean if something rises to the occasion it would not be used.”

The GOP has also promised to launch a multitude of probes once it assumes the majority next year, including investigations into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings.

About 28 percent of American voters say they back an investigation into Hunter Biden, according to the Morning Consult poll. About 7 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of Republicans say the next Congress should focus on investigating Hunter Biden.

President Biden has called the possible impeachment probes “almost comedy.”

“I think the American public want us to move on and get things done for them,” he added.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 among 1,983 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

