Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

by Autumn Scott and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/23/22 9:43 AM ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a four-way tire iron through a window in the section.

In the video that was released Tuesday, you can see dozens of people running into the store and leaving with their arms full of various items.

Records show the 22 suspects took off with items including speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther scooters. Investigators say stolen items were worth a total of $7,715.80.

Over a dozen officers responded, but the suspects were gone before they arrived. Police said the suspects left the store through the same broken window. Another surveillance video showed the group arriving in over 20 vehicles, including Infinitis, Dodges, Chryslers, and Kias.

Stephanie Sharp, of Walmart Media Relations, issued the following statement:

“We are troubled by what happened in our store Sunday evening and are glad no customers or associates were injured. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement on their investigation.” 

MPD is still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

