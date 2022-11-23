W.Va. governor eyeing Manchin challenge

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” challenging Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for his state’s Senate seat in 2024.

“I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” Justice said at a press briefing on Tuesday, adding, “A lot of thinking and planning and everything and discussion ongoing with my family and lots of folks, but serious, serious consideration. You’ll know real soon.”

“I truly believe the people in the great state of West Virginia are with me in whatever decision I make,” Justice said. “I’m sure they’ll be right with me, as they know without any question I’ll be right with them.”

Manchin is expected to be a top target for Republicans in 2024, with candidates already lining up to take on the Democrat just weeks after the midterm elections.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) announced last week that he plans to run for Senate in 2024, saying he is “all in.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who ran against Manchin in 2018, also said he is considering another bid for Senate or governor. Morrisey appeared to take aim at Mooney’s announcement, urging people “to hold off pledging your support to any other candidate who may be making noise about one of the key races up in 2024.”

However, Manchin has yet to announce whether he’ll run for a fourth term in 2024. Despite accusations from Mooney that the incumbent West Virginia senator is a “liberal Democrat,” Manchin has frequently been a thorn in Democrats’ side, often holding up the party’s key legislation in the Senate.