trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

W.Va. governor eyeing Manchin challenge

by Julia Shapero - 11/23/22 10:22 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/23/22 10:22 AM ET

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” challenging Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for his state’s Senate seat in 2024.

“I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” Justice said at a press briefing on Tuesday, adding, “A lot of thinking and planning and everything and discussion ongoing with my family and lots of folks, but serious, serious consideration. You’ll know real soon.”

“I truly believe the people in the great state of West Virginia are with me in whatever decision I make,” Justice said. “I’m sure they’ll be right with me, as they know without any question I’ll be right with them.”

Manchin is expected to be a top target for Republicans in 2024, with candidates already lining up to take on the Democrat just weeks after the midterm elections.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) announced last week that he plans to run for Senate in 2024, saying he is “all in.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who ran against Manchin in 2018, also said he is considering another bid for Senate or governor. Morrisey appeared to take aim at Mooney’s announcement, urging people “to hold off pledging your support to any other candidate who may be making noise about one of the key races up in 2024.”

However, Manchin has yet to announce whether he’ll run for a fourth term in 2024. Despite accusations from Mooney that the incumbent West Virginia senator is a “liberal Democrat,” Manchin has frequently been a thorn in Democrats’ side, often holding up the party’s key legislation in the Senate.

Tags 2024 election Alex Mooney Alex Mooney Jim Justice joe manchin Joe Manchin Patrick Morrisey Patrick Morrisey west virginia West Virginia Senate race

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  2. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  3. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  4. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  7. Trump allies shed fear of former boss as they eye 2024
  8. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
  9. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  10. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  11. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  12. Press: Stop the leaks! Impeach Justice Alito!
  13. US democracy just dodged a bullet
  14. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
  15. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  16. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  17. Trump support among Republicans flat since announcing reelection bid: poll
  18. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Load more

Video

See all Video