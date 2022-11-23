trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

US military plane strikes bird before returning to Chicago airport, video shows

by Courtney Spinelli, Eli Ong and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/23/22 12:07 PM ET
by Courtney Spinelli, Eli Ong and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/23/22 12:07 PM ET

CHICAGO (WGN) – A military plane was forced to return to a Chicago airport after hitting a bird early Monday evening.

The aircraft, a C-37, landed safely back at Midway Airport after the bird strike at approximately 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

There were no reports of injuries.

Among those on board was Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and the highest-ranking officer in the guard, as well as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Gen. Hokanson had been in Chicago earlier in the day to meet with leaders and soldiers from the Illinois National Guard, according to a Facebook post.

The US Air Force’s website describes the C-37 as a “twin-engine, turbofan aircraft acquired to fill the worldwide special airlift missions for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials.”

Tags Bird strike Chicago Midway airport Military plane

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  3. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  4. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  7. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  8. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  9. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  10. Trump support among Republicans flat since announcing reelection bid: poll
  11. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
  12. Trump allies shed fear of former boss as they eye 2024
  13. CNN asks judge to dismiss Trump defamation claim
  14. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  15. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  16. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  17. US democracy just dodged a bullet
  18. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
Load more

Video

See all Video