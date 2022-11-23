trending:

Gunman identified in Virginia Walmart shooting

by Jared Gans - 11/23/22 2:47 PM ET
The gunman in a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., Tuesday night has been identified as Andre Bing, an employee of the store. 

Walmart said in a statement that Bing had worked for the company since 2010 and was serving as an overnight team lead. The city of Chesapeake said in a tweet that Bing, who shot and killed six people and injured at least four others before shooting and killing himself, was 31 years old and was armed with a handgun and multiple magazines. 

Walmart said it was thankful to the first responders to the incident and will continue to work with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate the killings. 

“We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time,” the company said. 

The Chesapeake said Bing was a resident of the city.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a press conference earlier on Wednesday that six people had been killed and four others had been taken to area hospitals. He said their conditions were unknown. 

Authorities received the first 911 report of a shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first officers arrived at the scene in two minutes. They entered the store two minutes later. 

The city said in the tweet that it is communicating with the victims’ families and will release their information as soon as possible.

