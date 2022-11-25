Woman dies of hypothermia while hiking Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

A woman died from hypothermia and her husband who was injured was rescued while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park on Wednesday.

The National Park Service (NPS) said in a release that Zion’s search and rescue team responded after shuttle drivers reported that visitors found an injured man and an unresponsive woman.

The team found the man first and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. They later found and administered first aid to the woman, but they determined that she had died.

The 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who were married, began a permitted 16-mile trip on Tuesday. The man said they became “dangerously cold” during the night and had symptoms consistent with hypothermia.

The man went to get help while the woman stayed behind on Wednesday. Park rangers found him while other visitors were helping him down a trail.

Visitors administered CPR to the woman before the search and rescue team members arrived.

The release states that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah medical examiner’s office and NPS are investigating the woman’s cause of death.