Capito’s son announces run for West Virginia governor

Moore Capito, the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), announced his candidacy Tuesday to become governor of West Virginia, running as a Republican to lead the same state his mother represents in the Senate.

“Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito said on Twitter.

Moore Capito, 40, is currently serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates and launched his gubernatorial bid shortly after winning another two years with the body in this year’s midterms.

The Republican is chairman of the state house’s Judiciary Committee and dubbed himself the “architect of the first Republican supermajority” in the history of West Virginia.

His grandfather Arch Moore — the father of Shelley Moore Capito — represented West Virginia for six terms in the U.S. House and then served three terms as the state’s governor.

Moore Capito is vying for the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is term-limited.

According to West Virginia Metro News, Moore Capito’s cousin is state treasurer Riley Moore, who just announced that he’ll run for the U.S. House in 2024.