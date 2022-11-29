trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Capito’s son announces run for West Virginia governor

by Julia Mueller - 11/29/22 12:29 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/29/22 12:29 PM ET
(courtesy of Moore Capito’s campaign)

Moore Capito, the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), announced his candidacy Tuesday to become governor of West Virginia, running as a Republican to lead the same state his mother represents in the Senate.  

“Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito said on Twitter.

Moore Capito, 40, is currently serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates and launched his gubernatorial bid shortly after winning another two years with the body in this year’s midterms. 

The Republican is chairman of the state house’s Judiciary Committee and dubbed himself the “architect of the first Republican supermajority” in the history of West Virginia.

His grandfather Arch Moore — the father of Shelley Moore Capito — represented West Virginia for six terms in the U.S. House and then served three terms as the state’s governor.

Moore Capito is vying for the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is term-limited.

According to West Virginia Metro News, Moore Capito’s cousin is state treasurer Riley Moore, who just announced that he’ll run for the U.S. House in 2024.

Tags 2024 Governor Jim Justice Moore Capito Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Moore Capito west virginia

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  10. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  11. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  14. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  15. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  16. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  17. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  18. Sanders says tentative rail agreement doesn’t go far enough
Load more

Video

See all Video