trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Noem orders TikTok ban for South Dakota government

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/30/22 11:48 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/30/22 11:48 AM ET
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok on state government-issued devices, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner Byte Dance.

Executive Order 2022-10, signed on Wednesday, would prohibit state employees, agencies and contractors from downloading the TikTok app or visiting its website on South Dakota-sponsored phones or computers.

“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”

“Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately. I hope other states will follow South Dakota’s lead, and Congress should take broader action, as well,” she added. 

U.S. officials have had a rocky relationship with TikTok. The Trump administration failed in its attempt to implement a ban on the social media platform in 2020, and a group of Senate Republicans wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this year, saying that the Biden administration was failing to take seriously national security concerns surrounding the app.

Brendan Carr, one of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, told Axios in an interview earlier this month that the federal government should ban TikTok

“I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr told Axios. “There simply isn’t a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Tags Brendan Carr ByteDance Federal Communications Commission Kristi Noem Kristi Noem South Dakota Tik Tok

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  4. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  5. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  6. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  7. Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  10. Buckingham Palace insider resigns after racist comments
  11. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  12. CNN announces layoffs amid difficult year
  13. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  14. Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation
  15. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  16. Possible rail strike could send shockwaves through energy industry
  17. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  18. Senate GOP battles over spending strategy
Load more

Video

See all Video