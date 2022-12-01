trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Gisele Fetterman says children were ‘appalled’ Oz campaign mocked husband’s stroke

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/01/22 12:52 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/01/22 12:52 PM ET
Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, addresses supporters at an election night party in Imperial, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.), said that their children were “appalled” with Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign mocking her husband’s recent stroke. 

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” published Thursday, Fetterman said that her children were aware of the tactics Oz’s campaign accused to attack their father’s health condition, adding that their awareness made her proud. 

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke earlier this year, which affected the way he processes speech. Fetterman’s health scare was used by Oz’s campaign as an attack to question the current Senator-elect’s fitness to serve in office. 

“My kids were appalled by that. They thought it was so gross,” Fetterman told the Today show. “(I raised them) to be kind and compassionate and empathetic children … They recognized what was right and what was wrong and that is all you can hope for as a parent, that you’re teaching your kids to recognize right and wrong.”

Fetterman also said that the family were able to adapt to her husband’s health scare, noting how her kids were able to grasp why their father needed to use a closed captioning tool to read speeches. 

“Families comes with challenges and that’s a part of life and you learn to adapt and be flexible,” Fetterman added. “At this time, he’s using a closed captioning tool. It’s been great to show the kids that technology can help folks be more connected … it’s really cool that there’s a tool that helped him become better right now while he’s healing.”

Gisele Fetterman’s remarks come after her husband defeated Oz, a retired surgeon, and television personality, in last month’s midterm election to fill the vacancy of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) seat in the Senate chamber. 

Tags Gisele Fetterman John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Mehmet Oz NBC News Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Senate race stroke

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  6. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  7. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  10. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  11. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  12. FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ...
  13. Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
  14. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
  15. Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison
  16. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  17. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  18. Mortgage rates fall again after Fed chair signals slower interest rate hikes
Load more

Video

See all Video