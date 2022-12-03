trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Mother of murdered Idaho student knocks police: ‘There is so much more that can be done that has not been done’

by Jared Gans - 12/03/22 10:36 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/03/22 10:36 AM ET

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month called on investigators to take additional steps to find out what happened at the residence where the students were killed. 

“There is so much more that can be done that has not been done,” said Cara Denise Northington, the mother of Xana Kernodle, a 20-year-old who was killed. 

Northington told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield in an exclusive interview that the police have not been very helpful to her and that she has learned more about the case from the news than from them. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar, which also owns The Hill.

Roughly three weeks have passed since Kernodle and three other students were stabbed to death, likely while they slept in their beds, according to authorities, but police have not named any suspect and have not found the murder weapon. 

Two other roommates living in the residence were unharmed. Police do not consider them suspects. 

Police released a general timeline of the night the students were killed a few days after their deaths. 

Authorities believe 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. before going to a local food truck at 1:40 a.m. Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old, and Kernodle were at a fraternity house. All four returned to the off-campus residence by 1:45 a.m. 

Banfield said police do not have information about where Chapin and Kernodle were between 9 p.m. and 1:45 a.m., and Northington said she thinks they were at a bar but is not certain. 

Northington said investigators have not been able to offer her any answers when she has spoken to them. 

She said that Kernodle’s death will not be in vain and that the public will find out who is responsible. 

“I will not take my final breath until this person is found and brought to justice for the kids,” Northington said. “Not just my daughter, but these kids and their families and their friends. We all deserve answers.”

Tags Ashleigh Banfield Cara Denise Northington police investigation University of Idaho University of Idaho University of Idaho Stabbings Xana Kernodle

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  2. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  3. Why are so many people sick right now?
  4. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  5. Georgia shatters single-day early voting record again
  6. Taking on the elite becomes go-to brand for DeSantis
  7. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  8. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  9. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  10. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  11. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  12. Three signs from today’s jobs report that suggest inflation will stay high
  13. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  14. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  15. Immigration naturalizations in the US highest in a decade
  16. Mother of murdered Idaho student knocks police: ‘There is so much more that ...
  17. Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total ...
  18. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
Load more

Video

See all Video