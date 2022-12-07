New York AG says sexual harassment claims against chief of staff were substantiated 

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday said an investigation substantiated sexual harassment allegations made against her chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan.

“First and foremost, I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them,” James said in a statement.

“When the process concluded, my office spoke with each individual and informed them that allegations were substantiated,” the attorney general said.

Khan resigned during the investigation into at least two sexual harassment claims against him, reportedly from former employees. At least one woman said that Khan had inappropriately touched and kissed her against her wishes, according to the New York Times.

“My office treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office. Within 24 hours, our office took disciplinary action and put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions, and within 72 hours, we engaged an outside law firm that began an impartial and exhaustive review of the allegations,” James said Wednesday.

James was reelected last month to serve another four years as New York’s attorney general as she continues her legal battles with former President Trump.