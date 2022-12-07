trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New York AG says sexual harassment claims against chief of staff were substantiated 

by Julia Mueller - 12/07/22 7:52 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/07/22 7:52 PM ET
times
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony where Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday, June 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday said an investigation substantiated sexual harassment allegations made against her chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan. 

“First and foremost, I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them,” James said in a statement

“When the process concluded, my office spoke with each individual and informed them that allegations were substantiated,” the attorney general said. 

Khan resigned during the investigation into at least two sexual harassment claims against him, reportedly from former employees. At least one woman said that Khan had inappropriately touched and kissed her against her wishes, according to the New York Times

“My office treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office. Within 24 hours, our office took disciplinary action and put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions, and within 72 hours, we engaged an outside law firm that began an impartial and exhaustive review of the allegations,” James said Wednesday. 

James was reelected last month to serve another four years as New York’s attorney general as she continues her legal battles with former President Trump

Tags attorney general Letitia James Letitia James New York New York attorney General sexual harassment Trump

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  3. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  4. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  5. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  8. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  9. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  10. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  11. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  12. Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in US
  13. Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with prominent QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist
  14. Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports
  15. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  16. Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
  17. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  18. Key Democrats ask State, Defense for records on Kushner family business
Load more

Video

See all Video