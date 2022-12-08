trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

‘Don’t Say Gay’ law sponsor charged with pandemic aid fraud in Florida

by Brad Dress - 12/08/22 7:26 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/08/22 7:26 AM ET
(Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced pandemic loan fraud charges against Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who earlier this year sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that limited discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The DOJ returned an indictment against Harding for two counts of wire fraud, accusing him of defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) of $150,000.

Harding allegedly abused the Economic Injury Disaster Loan by submitting false documentation, including by submitting the names of inactive business entities.

The Florida lawmaker is also charged with two counts of money laundering by transferring the allegedly stolen funds and two counts of making false statements to the SBA.

According to a DOJ release, Harding faces up to 35 years in prison based on the combined maximum sentences of the charges.

Harding was the lead sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education act, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which became law over the spring.

The law limits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade and has raised concerns about suppressing LGBTQ representation.

Harding also attempted to insert an amendment into the bill that would have required school principals to inform a student’s parents of their sexual orientation within six weeks of learning they were not straight.

Tags Department of Justice Don't say gay Florida Florida State House of Representatives Gainesville Joe Harding Pandemic aid fraud

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  3. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  4. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  5. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  6. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  7. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  8. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  9. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  10. Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift ...
  11. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  12. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  13. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  14. Jan. 6 committee’s referrals may ‘stiffen the spine’ of prosecutors
  15. How Democrats won the midterms
  16. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
  17. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  18. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Load more

Video

See all Video