trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

LA city councilmember faces renewed scrutiny following physical altercation with activist

by Chloe Folmar - 12/10/22 8:55 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 12/10/22 8:55 PM ET
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de Leon sits in chamber before starting the Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León, criticized earlier this year for making racist comments in conversation with other members, shoved a community organizer calling for his resignation on Friday.

Two progressive grassroots groups published a video where de León pushes a man onto a table and then shoves him down a hallway.

“Disgraced Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De Leon JUST assaulted local organizer Jason Reedy,” RootsAction and J-Town Action and Solidarity captioned the video.

“He was caught on those racist anti-Black leaked tapes and now he’s assaulting Black folks. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

Reedy and other organizers surrounded de León, telling him to resign, before the de León slipped through a door and was followed by Reedy.

The councilmember claimed in a statement released Saturday that Reedy “launched a pelvic thrust, followed by a headbutt to my forehead” before de León retaliated. In the video, it is unclear what physical interactions took place before de León pushed the activist.

“My response, in defense of myself, was to push him off me,” the councilmember, who was elected in 2020, wrote.

The councilmember also alleged that after the shove Reedy “struck me in the face with a closed fist, violently elbowed a female staff member, and injured a volunteer.”

Tapes released in October implicated de León in the controversy that brought down L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez after she used racist terms to describe a Black child.

Tags J-Town Action and Solidarity Jason Reedy Kevin de Leon kevin de leon Los Angeles Nury Martinez RootsAction

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  2. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  3. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  4. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  7. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  8. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  9. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  10. NYC recommends everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
  11. Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
  12. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  13. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  14. Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
  15. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  16. Louisiana to decide on an amendment allowing only U.S. citizens to vote in the ...
  17. An immigration fix Democrats and Republicans can agree on
  18. Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinformation: ‘I ...
Load more

Video

See all Video