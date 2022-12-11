trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Harris swears in Bass as first Black female mayor of Los Angeles

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/11/22 7:54 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/11/22 7:54 PM ET
Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, left, is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, a longtime friend and former California attorney general in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Vice President Harris on Sunday swore in former Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) as the first Black female mayor of Los Angeles.

Bass thanked Harris for making the time to attend her inauguration, and bringing several members of Congress along on Air Force Two, adding “know that your city has your back.”

Bass, 69, defeated Democrat opponent Rick Caruso, a wealthy developer, in last month’s city election, becoming the first woman elected to lead the City of Angles. Bass is set to replace outgoing city mayor Eric Garcetti (D), who has been in office since 2013. 

Bass used her inauguration speech to urge the city to join together for a “fundamental shift” in its approach to issues like crime and housing, which were central issues during the campaign.

“It also takes a fundamental shift – away from ‘no, that’s not my problem’ and to ‘how can we work together, and get to yes?” Bass said in her speech.

She reiterated that her first act as mayor would be declaring a state of emergency on homelessness, and said she would seek to build new housing in every neighborhood.

“We cannot continue to overcrowd neighborhoods that are already overcrowded,” she said. “This is my call to you, L.A. – to welcome housing in every neighborhood.”

She also pledged to increase police officers in some communities and to create a Office of Community Safety to confront crime in the city.

“Let me be so bold as to add that we can prevent crime and community violence by addressing the social, the health, and the economic conditions that compromise a safe environment,” she said.

Harris, alongside her husband, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was among the high-profile political figures to attend the inauguration ceremony at the city’s Microsoft Theater. 

The ceremony also included star-studded performances from musicians Stevie Wonder, Gospel duo Mary & Mary, and Chloe Bailey, one-half of R&B sister duo Chole & Halle, and a poem recited by American poet Amanda Gorman. 

Tags California Doug Emhoff Eric Garcetti Karen Bass Karen Bass Los Angeles Mayoral race Vice President Harris

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  2. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  3. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  4. The Trump campaign that isn't
  5. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  8. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  9. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  10. NASA will name Artemis II crew in early 2023
  11. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  12. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  13. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  14. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  15. Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?
  16. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  17. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  18. Tester won’t commit to running for reelection in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video