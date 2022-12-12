trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five

by Julia Mueller - 12/12/22 9:02 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/12/22 9:02 PM ET
an aerial photo of Central Park in New York City
Getty Images

New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape. 

The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park. 

The gate is so named in reference to the Central Park Five, who spent time in prison for allegedly assaulting a young woman jogging in the park before they were exonerated by a confession from convicted murderer Matias Reyes and subsequent DNA evidence testing. 

The young woman, then-28-year-old Trisha Meili, was in a coma for 12 days after the attack, which surged into the national spotlight in 1989, interpreted as emblematic of New York’s issues dealing with crime.

Former President Trump famously took out full-page ads in local papers to call for the death penalty for the five.  

“The Gate of the Exonerated symbolizes the resiliency of the Exonerated Five and all those who have been wrongfully convicted and serves as a lasting reminder of the grave miscarriage of justice that took place more than three decades ago,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday. 

The initiative was helmed by the Central Park Conservancy.

Tags Central Park Central Park 5 Eric Adams Eric Adams NYC Trump

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she ...
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  7. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  10. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  11. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  12. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
  13. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  14. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  15. Manchin says he has no intention of leaving Democratic Party
  16. US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough
  17. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  18. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
Load more

Video

See all Video