State Watch

‘Don’t Run Joe’ campaign launches first TV ad in New Hampshire urging Biden not to seek reelection

by Brad Dress - 12/13/22 3:39 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s efforts to tackle inflation, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Progressive organization RootsAction launched its first television ad in New Hampshire as part of its “Don’t Run Joe” campaign urging President Biden not to seek reelection.

The 60-second ad is airing statewide on local evening new channels and on Jimmy Kimmel Live through the local ABC affiliate.

In the spot, several New Hampshire Democratic voters air concerns about Biden’s low job approval ratings and his ability to take on a Republican candidate in 2024.

Voters in the ad also say Biden is representing the “status quo” and slam the president for not pursuing progressive goals, including a greater push to tackle climate change and implement policies such as universal health care.

RootsAction launched the “Don’t Run Joe” campaign in November, one day after the midterm elections and after first announcing the effort in July.

Biden, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, has not announced his 2024 candidacy but has said he intends to run for reelection. The president last month teased an announcement could come early next year.

About 70 percent of Americans don’t want Biden to seek reelection, according to a new poll, with many largely citing concerns over his age.

Jeff Cohen, the co-founder of RootsAction, said the campaign is “just getting started” and the advertisements would soon run in more states.

The group’s national director, Norman Solomon, said “Biden should heed the voters of his party rather than simply declaring watch me run for re-election.”

“His public approval ratings remain dismal, as they have been all year,” Solomon said in a statement. “No amount of bravado from the White House can change the severe vulnerabilities that a Biden 2024 campaign would face.”

Though Biden has shown he can beat former President Trump, who announced his 2024 candidacy last month, some Democrats worry he would face a tougher campaign against a Republican challenger like popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden’s job approval rating hovers around 46 percent, an increase from the fall after the Democrats outperformed expectations in the November midterm elections, but still lower than when he started office.

Biden has struggled with a number of crises during his presidency, from the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan to supply chain snarls and inflation.

But he has notched several wins in recent months, including signing into law a massive tax, healthcare and climate spending bill and keeping control of the Senate in the midterms.

Other longtime Democratic leaders have stepped down from leadership posts, notably House Speaker Nancy. Pelosi (Calif.), to make way for new blood.

New Hampshire may soon see its influence in the presidential primary process diluted, with Biden backing a plan to have South Carolina replace the Granite State as the first primary on the calendar.

