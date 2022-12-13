NC voter fraud probe of Meadows sent to AG 

North Carolina’s probe of voter fraud allegations against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been completed and sent to the state’s attorney general, who will decide whether to press criminal charges.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) announced Tuesday that the Meadows case file had been completed and submitted to Attorney General (AG) Josh Stein (D).

The bureau was investigating the former Trump White House official over allegations that he had registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election with the North Carolina address of a mobile home that The New Yorker reported he did not own and has never lived at.

Meadows, a former Republican congressman representing North Carolina in the U.S. House, reportedly cast an absentee ballot that year that had been mailed to his Washington, D.C., home.

Inputting false information during the voter registration process is a felony under both state and federal law.

“Prosecutors with the AG’s Office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, not the SBI,” the NCSBI said in its announcement.