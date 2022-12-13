trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

NC voter fraud probe of Meadows sent to AG 

by Julia Mueller - 12/13/22 4:01 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/13/22 4:01 PM ET
mark meadows
Greg Nash
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

North Carolina’s probe of voter fraud allegations against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been completed and sent to the state’s attorney general, who will decide whether to press criminal charges. 

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) announced Tuesday that the Meadows case file had been completed and submitted to Attorney General (AG) Josh Stein (D).

The bureau was investigating the former Trump White House official over allegations that he had registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election with the North Carolina address of a mobile home that The New Yorker reported he did not own and has never lived at. 

Meadows, a former Republican congressman representing North Carolina in the U.S. House, reportedly cast an absentee ballot that year that had been mailed to his Washington, D.C., home.

Inputting false information during the voter registration process is a felony under both state and federal law.

“Prosecutors with the AG’s Office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, not the SBI,” the NCSBI said in its announcement.  

Tags Mark Meadows North Carolina

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  6. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  7. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  8. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  9. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  10. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  11. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  12. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  13. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  14. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  15. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  16. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  17. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
  18. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
Load more

Video

See all Video