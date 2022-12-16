trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Youngkin joins GOP governors in banning TikTok on state devices, wireless networks

by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 5:36 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 5:36 PM ET
Glenn Youngkin
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters as he attends a campaign rally on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Westchester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has become the latest in a series of Republican governors in banning TikTok on state government devices and wireless networks. 

Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday to ban applications owned by the Chinese internet companies ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited — like TikTok and WeChat — on those devices and networks. It also requires businesses that contract with the state government to prohibit the use of those apps on state-owned devices and information technology infrastructure. 

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” Youngkin said in a news release.

GOP governors in at least seven other states have issued similar orders recently, including in Utah, Maryland and Texas.

A TikTok spokesperson told The Hill after Alabama, North Dakota and Iowa banned it on state devices that it is “disappointed” that many states are “jumping on the bandwagon.” 

TikTok has received criticism over its data privacy policies, but the spokesperson said it is “categorically false” that TikTok would share any user data with the Chinese Communist Party, as some politicians have asserted. 

They also noted that the company is working with the federal government to strengthen its data protection policies. 

The Hill has reached out to WeChat for comment. 

The Senate unanimously approved legislation to ban the use of TikTok on federal government phones and devices on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has declared support for including that bill in the omnibus bill next week. 

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) have authored bills to ban TikTok from operating in the United States altogether.

Tags Glenn Youngkin Glenn Youngkin Marco Rubio Nancy Pelosi state devices TikTok TikTok ban WeChat

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  3. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  4. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  8. Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
  9. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  10. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  11. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  12. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  13. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  14. Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
  15. Why state governments are banning TikTok
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed ...
  18. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
Load more

Video

See all Video