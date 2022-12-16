trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Two Uvalde officials facing increased scrutiny in school shooting response: CNN

by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 6:48 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 6:48 PM ET
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Texas investigators who are reviewing the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde in May are increasingly scrutinizing the actions of two former officials, CNN reported Thursday. 

Law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told CNN that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is troubled by the actions of former Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arredondo and former Uvalde Police Lt. Mariano Pargas at Robb Elementary School. 

Officials reportedly made this determination based on hours of police body camera footage and interviews with hundreds of law enforcement personnel and witnesses. 

The public safety department’s investigation into the situation is almost finished and should be provided to the county district attorney in the coming days, DPS Director Steven McCraw told CNN. The district attorney will decide if any law enforcement officers will face charges related to their actions. 

The police department for the school district received intense criticism in the aftermath of the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Police arrived at the school shortly after the shooting began and gathered outside two adjoining rooms where the gunman was firing, but they waited more than an hour before confronting him. 

Arredondo, who was the commanding officer on site, was fired from his position as police chief in August for law enforcement’s slow response. 

Arredondo has said that he did not believe he was in charge while the shooting was happening. 

Pargas, who was the acting chief of the Uvalde police at the time of the shooting, announced he would step down and retire from his post last month following scrutiny over his and the department’s actions. CNN has reported that Pargas was aware students were still alive and needed help in the school but did not organize help. 

Pargas, who serves as a county commissioner, reportedly told a reporter at a commission meeting that “All I can say is a lot of the stuff that’s been put out there, that is not the way it happened,” but he would not provide more specifics.

Tags Mariano Pargas Pete Arredondo Texas Department of Public Safety Uvalde police Uvalde shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  2. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  3. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  4. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  5. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  6. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  7. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  8. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  9. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  10. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  11. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  12. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  13. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  14. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  15. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
  18. Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video