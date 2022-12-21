trending:

Ethics board dismisses complaint against Noem over use of state aircraft

by Julia Shapero - 12/21/22 1:10 PM ET
Kristi Noem
FILE – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license is likely not the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A South Dakota ethics board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Tuesday over her use of a state airplane to attend political events, according to The Associated Press.

The Government Accountability Board, a panel of retired judges that investigates allegations of misconduct against state officials, unanimously voted to dismiss the ethics complaint given the lack of a clear definition of “state business” under South Dakota law, the AP reported.

Noem reportedly took six trips on the state airplane in 2019 to attend events hosted by political organizations such as the Republican Governors Association, Republican Jewish Coalition, Turning Point USA and the National Rifle Association.

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) referred the issue to the state ethics board in September 2021 after a state senator questioned whether Noem had violated a South Dakota law that required state aircraft be used solely for “state business.”

“There may or may not have been actions contrary [to the law],” David Gienapp, a Government Accountability Board member and former judge, said on Tuesday, per the AP. However, he added that “it is not felt that the board has authority to establish a definition of state business.”

In August, the state ethics panel found merit behind a separate complaint that Noem intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser and determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against the governor.

Noem’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

