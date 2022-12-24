Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm batters area

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has mobilized the National Guard to Erie County as a massive winter storm batters the Buffalo region.

“New Yorkers are experiencing a life threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York,” Hochul said in a Friday statement.

The guard members will assist residents, particularly those who need assistance traveling for emergency medical reasons, the governor said.

“I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state,” she added.

The storm, dubbed Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel, has ravaged the Midwest and Northeast over the past 24 hours. As of Saturday morning, the Buffalo airport has clocked nearly 28 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Lake-effect snow is expected to bring cold chills of up to -30 degrees and wind gusts of up to 65 mph to the Great Lakes region.

The NWS also warned of blizzard-like conditions that would make travel “impossible” for several parts of the region.

“Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home,” Hochul said.