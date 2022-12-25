trending:

Over 1,400 flight cancellations reported as winter storm clobbers US

by Mychael Schnell - 12/25/22 10:22 AM ET
A passenger checks flight departures showing cancellations at Laguardia Airport, Friday Dec. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

More than 1,400 flights were canceled in the U.S. as of Sunday morning, with a winter storm battering several parts of the country.

A total of 1,440 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled by 10:15 a.m. Eastern on Christmas Day, according to FlightAware. An additional 2,003 flights were delayed.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta saw the highest number of cancellations as of that time, according to FlightAware. Eighty-nine flights scheduled to take off from the airport were canceled, and 118 flights meant to land at the location were scrapped.

The flight disruptions come as a winter storm rolls through the U.S., leaving cities in cold temperatures for the holidays. The storm stretches from the Great Lakes by Canada to the Rio Grande near the border with Mexico. It has left millions of people in freezing temperatures, and many cities covered in snow.

According to The Associated Press, approximately 60 percent of the U.S. population experienced some form of a winter advisory or warning. Thousands have lost power because of the weather.

At least 23 people have died as of Sunday night, according to NBC News.

Buffalo, N.Y., has seen blizzard conditions and feet of snow amid the storm, prompting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to deploy the National Guard to Erie County on Friday. The Buffalo airport is closed until Monday.

More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware, and 8,538 delays were reported.

