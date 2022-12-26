trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Flight cancellations surge past 3,000 for Christmas Day

by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 7:57 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 7:57 AM ET
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Dozens of flights along the U.S. West Coast were canceled Friday, April 1, 2022 as Alaska Airlines pilots picketed during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

More than 3,000 flights were cancelled across the U.S. on Christmas Day as a brutal winter storm and frigid cold weather swept much of the country over the weekend.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported 3,181 cancellations on Sunday and 7,163 delays in the U.S.

As of Monday morning, another 1,452 flights were canceled and 980 were delayed across the country.

Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed just out of New York City over the weekend.

In Buffalo, N.Y., at least 12 people died after 43 inches of snow blanketed the city on Sunday morning.

The powerful winter storm, which began developing late last week, brought hurricane-force winds from the central U.S. to the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm conditions are expected to ease over the week across much of the country, providing relief to Americans after a frigid weekend.

But the storm already disrupted travel plans for many Americans on Christmas weekend.

Other cities with widespread delays and cancellations this weekend include Dallas, Phoenix, and Miami.

Hundreds of flights were also delayed and canceled out of Denver on Sunday, as cold temperatures and snow fell.

Extremely cold temperatures killed at least two people in the Colorado Springs, Colo., area this weekend.

On Christmas Day, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,600 flights, or 43 percent of its scheduled departures.

Delta Air Lines canceled 483 flights, or 24 percent of its departures on Christmas Day, while Spirit Airlines canceled 207, or 25 percent, of flights scheduled for Sunday.

Tags Delta flight cancellations flight delays FlightAware holiday travel southwest winter weather

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  2. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  3. Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute
  4. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  7. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  8. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
  9. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  10. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  11. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  12. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
  13. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  14. Professor sues TikTok poster who accused her in University of Idaho killings
  15. ABC News mourns unexpected death of ‘This Week’ producer
  16. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  17. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  18. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video