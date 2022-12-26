trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Winter storm death toll climbs to 48

by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 8:52 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 8:52 AM ET
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP
A lone pedestrian in snow shoes makes his way across Colonial Circle as St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church rises above the blowing snow amid blizzard conditions in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

A powerful winter storm that barreled across the central U.S. toward the East Coast over the weekend has killed at least 48 people.

The winter storm’s death toll climbed from 31 confirmed deaths as of Christmas Day, with hurricane-force winds, heavy snowfall and frigid cold temperatures leading to extreme and dangerous conditions across much of the U.S.

Buffalo, N.Y., is the hardest-hit area in the country, where at least 43 inches of snow fell as of Sunday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday called it the “worst-ever storm” to hit the city and said she was in contact with the White House for federal aid.

“Large tow trucks buried, and even some snow plows off the road,” Hochul tweeted. “We will continue to work around the clock with local leaders to respond to this historic storm.”

Local officials on Monday morning reported 27 deaths across western New York, including at least 20 people in Buffalo, according to the Associated Press, which has tracked the number of deaths across the country and tallied the toll to 48.

In Erie County, which includes Buffalo, several people died in their cars or from being outside in the cold.

At least 10 people have died from weather-related car crashes in Ohio, including four people in a traffic pileup on Christmas Eve.

Other storm-related automobile deaths were reported in Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky. At least two people died in Colorado Springs, Colo., in subzero temperatures.

The blizzard conditions left tens of thousands of people without power and also canceled thousands of flights this weekend, leading to widespread travel disruptions on Christmas weekend.

The storm, which spanned the Great Lakes in the north toward the border with Mexico in the south, is expected to weaken over the next few days and arctic temperatures will slow or moderate along the East Coast.

Updated at 10:12 a.m.

Tags blizzard Colorado death toll kathy hochul Kathy Hochul New York winter storm

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  2. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  3. Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  6. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  7. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
  8. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  9. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  10. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
  11. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  12. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  13. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  14. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  15. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  16. Professor sues TikTok poster who accused her in University of Idaho killings
  17. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  18. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
Load more

Video

See all Video