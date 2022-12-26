Washington State electrical power stations hit by ‘coordinated attack’

Washington State authorities said that several electrical power stations were victims of a “coordinated attack” on Christmas.

In a news release, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said its deputies were notified in the early morning of three reported robberies on Sunday at two Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) substations and at a Puget Sound Energy (PSE) substation.

Authorities added that all energy substations were broken into and some of the substations’ equipment was either vandalized or damaged during the incident.

PCSD said that at least 14,000 customers saw their power cut off due to the coordinated attack.

“At this time deputies are conducting the initial investigation. We do not have any suspects in custody,” PCSD said in its news release. “It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems.”

The sheriff’s department also said that its deputies received a call about a fire happening at another PSE substation. The fire erupted after suspects gained access through the fenced area and vandalized the station’s equipment.

PSE employees and local firefighters reported to the scene to extinguish the fire and restore power in residential homes in the area.

“This is the 4th incident at a Power Substation in South Pierce County on Christmas Day. All law enforcement agencies in the county have been notified of the incidents and will be monitoring power substations in their area,” PCSD said in a statement. “At this time power has been restored to most of the affected homes.”

Similar coordinated attacks happened at two energy substations in Moore County, N.C., last month, resulting in nearly 40,000 local residents losing power for days, with authorities adding that the damages to the two Duke ​​Energy substations were caused by gunfire. The FBI has already launched a probe into this case.

PSCD officials noted that no suspects have been arrested and the motive for the string of attacks is unknown at the moment.