Labor Department fines North Carolina Chick-fil-A after workers paid with meals

The U.S. Department of Labor fined a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee after managers paid employees with meal vouchers and allowed workers under the age of 18 to operate heavy machinery intended for adult use only.

In a news release last week, the Department of Labor announced a $6,450 fine against the Hendersonville, N.C., Chick-fil-A store and $235 in back pay for employees who were paid with meal vouchers.

Richard Blaylock, a wage and hour division district director in Raleigh, said “child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities.”

“In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender,” Blaylock said in a statement.

Investigators with the Labor Department said they found the Hendersonville store allowed three workers under the age of 18 to operate, load or unload a trash compactor in violation of labor laws preventing children from using hazardous machinery.

Certain employees who were asked to direct traffic outside the fast-food restaurant were also paid with meal vouchers instead of wages, violating minimum wage provisions, investigators said.

According to the Hendersonville Times-News, over the summer the store posted a notice on social media asking for volunteers to work at the drive-thru section, promising to pay them in meal vouchers.