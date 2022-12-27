trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Witnesses rescue pilot in Maryland plane crash

by Brad Dress - 12/27/22 10:42 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/27/22 10:42 AM ET
Getty Images

Three good Samaritans boarded kayaks and rescued a pilot on Monday after he crashed a small plane into a frozen creek in Edgewater, Md.

Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Md., took off from Lee Airport in Edgewater around 10:30 a.m. on Monday in his Piper Cherokee single-engine plane, according to a release from Maryland State Police. He was the sole occupant of the plane.

His engine sputtered moments after taking off, according to a preliminary investigation.

Witnesses said they heard a sputter before the plane crashed into Beards Creek, which was iced over from the winter weather.

The plane began sinking, and Couchman clambered on top of the light aircraft’s wing for safety.

Three witnesses — two civilians and an off-duty police officer with Anne Arundel County — each boarded a separate kayak and skimmed across the creek to rescue the pilot.

Couchman was able to hang on to one of the kayaks to stay afloat. Police and emergency responders arrived by boat, cut through the ice and transported the pilot to a hospital.

Maryland State Police report that none of the kayakers were injured during the rescue operation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags downed plane Edgewater Maryland Maryland State Police Pilot Rescue

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  2. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  3. Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
  4. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  5. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  6. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
  7. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  8. Why are Californians so happy?
  9. Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events ...
  10. Five questions shaping new battle for Senate
  11. Democrat Zimmerman challenges Santos to resign and face him again in special ...
  12. The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
  13. Hobbs asks court to sanction Lake over unproven election claims
  14. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  15. Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
  16. Labor Department fines North Carolina Chick-fil-A after workers paid with meals
  17. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  18. $7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
Load more

Video

See all Video