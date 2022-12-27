Noem gets a flamethrower for Christmas

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) staff gifted her a flamethrower for Christmas.

Real Clear Politics White House reporter Philip Wegmann tweeted a video and photos of Noem using the flamethrower on a pile of cardboard boxes.

Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, said the staff added a plate to the device bearing the state’s motto, “Under God, the people rule.”

“Best part of the flamethrower (besides the [fire]), is the plate we added to it. @KristiNoem takes the state motto to heart!” Fury wrote on Twitter.

The photos show Noem using the flamethrower in the snow as the state experienced especially cold temperatures and frozen precipitation from a massive storm system that moved through much of the U.S.

Noem, who won reelection as governor last month, is seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, although she has not announced a formal run for the post.

Such a candidacy would pit her against former President Trump, who endorsed Noem in her reelection bid.