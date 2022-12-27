trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Noem gets a flamethrower for Christmas

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/27/22 12:52 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/27/22 12:52 PM ET

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) staff gifted her a flamethrower for Christmas.

Real Clear Politics White House reporter Philip Wegmann tweeted a video and photos of Noem using the flamethrower on a pile of cardboard boxes.

Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, said the staff added a plate to the device bearing the state’s motto, “Under God, the people rule.”

“Best part of the flamethrower (besides the [fire]), is the plate we added to it. @KristiNoem takes the state motto to heart!” Fury wrote on Twitter.

The photos show Noem using the flamethrower in the snow as the state experienced especially cold temperatures and frozen precipitation from a massive storm system that moved through much of the U.S.

Noem, who won reelection as governor last month, is seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, although she has not announced a formal run for the post.

Such a candidacy would pit her against former President Trump, who endorsed Noem in her reelection bid.

Tags flamethrower Kristi Noem Kristi Noem Philip Wegmann Trump

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events ...
  2. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  3. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  4. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  5. Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
  6. Judge denies Hobbs request to sanction Lake over Arizona election claims
  7. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  8. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
  9. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  10. Why are Californians so happy?
  11. Democrat Zimmerman challenges Santos to resign and face him again in special ...
  12. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  13. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  14. Five questions shaping new battle for Senate
  15. Biden: Administration working to hold airlines accountable over flight ...
  16. Russian tycoon dies after apparent fall from hotel window
  17. Labor Department fines North Carolina Chick-fil-A after workers paid with meals
  18. Homebuyers may want to target these markets in 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video