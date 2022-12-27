Man arrested after racist, homophobic slurs at In-N-Out caught on camera

A Colorado man has been arrested on hate crime charges after a TikTok video circulated of him making racist and homophobic comments to two people at a California In-N-Out Burger on Saturday.

Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, repeatedly hurled homophobic and racist insults at Arine Kim and Elliot Ha at the restaurant in San Ramon, Calif., as they filmed themselves trying different menu items on Christmas Eve. Kim and Ha are both of Asian descent.

Krah was arrested on Monday and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of committing a hate crime.

“The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome,” the San Ramon Police Department said in a statement. “We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work, and visit.”

In the video, Kim said Krah was standing outside the restaurant and watching as she and Ha had their In-N-Out meal. She said that she and Ha were worried Krah would pull a gun on them if they tried to leave the restaurant. Instead, they stayed until the restaurant closed and asked that an employee ensure they reach their vehicle safely.

The video was posted later that night. Toward the end of the three-minute video, Krah can be heard telling Ha and Kim that he would see them outside.

The video caught the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson. Police said Carlson used social media to help identify Krah after he was photographed in a silver Mustang with Florida plates following an allegedly similar incident with a different family on Christmas Day.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities have faced increased attacks and harassment.

Between March 19, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, more than 10,900 hate incidents against AAPI people were reported to the advocacy organization Stop AAPI Hate. Verbal harassment made up a majority of the incidents, and nearly half of all hate incidents took place in public spaces.

“Making it seem like not a big deal — I think a lot of Asian people in general do that,” Kim told ABC7 after the incident with Krah. “I want to bring more awareness to this, and I want other people to realize how bad it is.”