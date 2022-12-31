trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho murders

by Jared Gans - 12/31/22 9:32 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/31/22 9:32 AM ET
A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

After more than six weeks of investigating, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month. 

A 28-year-old man named Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a charge of felony burglary in relation to the killings. 

The University of Idaho campus was shaken after four students — 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found dead in a rental home in the city of Moscow near campus on Nov. 13. 

Local police faced some criticism for the pace of their investigation and the weeks that went by without them identifying a suspect or finding the weapon used in the killings, but authorities announced Kohberger’s arrest on Friday. 

Only a limited amount of information about Kohberger is publicly available, as Idaho state law requires him to return to the state and be served with an arrest warrant there before documents like a probable cause affidavit are disclosed. 

But officials did reveal some information about him, and other details have also come out.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a press conference announcing Kohberger’s arrest on Friday that he is a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU) and lives in Pullman, Wash., which is located not far from the border with Idaho. 

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the press conference that investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home with the intent to commit murder. 

The Associated Press reported that Kohberger just completed his first semester as a doctoral student in WSU’s criminal justice and criminology department and is a teaching assistant for the program. 

A spokesperson for Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania said Kohberger graduated from the school in 2018 with an associate degree in psychology. He received a bachelor’s degree from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in 2020 and completed graduate studies in June, a spokesperson for that university said. 

Ben Roberts, a graduate student at WSU who had several courses with Kohberger, told the AP that Kohberger was confident and outgoing but seemed to be “always looking for a way to fit in.” He said Kohberger wanted to appear academic and “had to make sure you knew he knew” something. 

Officials also learned during their investigation that Kohberger had a white Hyundai Elantra, which police had been looking for after one was seen near the house around the time of the stabbings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags felony burglary first-degree murder Moscow Idaho University of Idaho University of Idaho Stabbings

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  2. The political winners and losers of 2022
  3. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  4. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  5. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  6. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  7. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  8. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  9. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  10. What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho murders
  11. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House called ‘Ruth’s Chris Steak House’?
  12. The real impact of Trumpism
  13. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  14. Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000
  15. Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 ...
  16. Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
  17. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  18. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
Load more

Video

See all Video