Suspect wielding machete injures three NYPD officers near Times Square New Year’s celebration

by Jared Gans - 01/01/23 7:57 AM ET
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year’s celebration, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

A suspect wielding a machete injured three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers on Friday near Times Square during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. 

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference early Sunday morning that a 19-year-old man approached an officer around 10 or 11 p.m. and attempted to strike him over the head with the machete, unprovoked. The man then struck two other officers on the head with the machete, she said.

Sewell said one officer, who is an eight-year veteran, received a laceration to the head, while the other officer, who just graduated from the police academy, received a skull fracture and a large laceration. She said one of the officers fired their weapon and struck the man in the shoulder. 

Police recovered the weapon at the scene. 

Sewell said the officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. She said the suspect is also being treated for his injuries at the hospital. 

Sewell said no active threat remained. 

“This is another reminder of what our officers face,” she said. 

Mike Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge, said his agency is working closely with the NYPD to determine the nature of the attack, and the investigation is ongoing. He emphasized that authorities believe a single individual, the suspect, was responsible for the attack. 

Mayor Eric Adams praised the level of training officers receive to respond to such an incident. He said the three officers maintained the scene and got it under control. 

“I think it’s a real reflection of how well our police officers are trained and the level of courage they bring to this occupation,” he said.

