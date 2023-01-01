trending:

2 dead, 4 injured in Florida shooting early New Year’s Day

by Theresa Maher - 01/01/23 5:15 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

An early new year’s morning shooting in Ocala, Fla., left two people dead and four wounded.

Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, were killed in the shooting, the Ocala Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Four people are being treated for gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting, the department added, but did not disclose the names of the injured or where they were being treated.

Police said the shooting occurred at roughly 4:30 a.m., adding that around that time around 100 people were gathered in the area.

Detectives are actively investigating the crime, but police believe there is no immediate threat to the community, the department said.

