trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 7:16 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 7:16 PM ET

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend.

The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said.

“The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” the NPS said in a Monday statement.

Across the entire Florida Keys, at least 500 migrants arrived over the holiday weekend. The recent wave of migration is being spurred by economic turmoil in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean.

Among that total, the NPS said roughly 300 migrants arrived by boat and landed on islands located within Dry Tortugas National Park.

Park officials are providing food, water and medical attention to the migrants until authorities with the Department of Homeland Security take over their cases.

In Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the U.S. Border Patrol would not respond with resources for some migrant landings until Tuesday, which he said was aggravating a “mass migration crisis” on the islands.

“This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” Ramsay said in a Facebook statement.

The latest wave of migrant boat landings in the Florida Keys is one of the largest encounters the U.S. Border Patrol and the Coast Guard have faced in the region in almost a decade.

In South Florida, Border Patrol agents have taken more than 2,000 migrants, mostly from Cuba, into custody since Oct. 1, according to local radio station WLRN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Dry Tortuga National Park Florida Key West migrants Rick Ramsay

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  2. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  3. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  4. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  5. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  6. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  7. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  8. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  9. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  10. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  11. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  12. As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
  13. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  14. Gingrich offers searing criticism of Republicans who oppose McCarthy
  15. House Republican calls McCarthy ‘part of the swamp cartel’
  16. McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House rules package
  17. 4 reasons to give up defending fossil fuels
  18. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video