Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow in the Plains and Upper Midwest this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday.

“A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the Upper Midwest. Heavy snow and significant ice accumulations are likely for some areas,” the NWS tweeted.

Nebraska is forecast to see heavy snowfall from the storm, with up to 20 inches of snow potentially falling over Holt and Loup counties in the central areas of the state.

Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota are expecting snow accumulations of six to 15 inches through Tuesday evening.

The NWS warned of potential power outages and tree damage from fast winds and reduced visibility from snow gusts in those states.

A winter weather advisory was issued on Monday for Colorado, which could see as much as five inches of snowfall in some areas through Tuesday.

Wyoming is also under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. on Monday night, with some areas, including Natrona County, expecting up to three inches of snowfall and wind gusts of 40 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, residents across the southwestern U.S. were under a tornado watch after a severe thunderstorm developed over the region on Monday.

The NWS warned the thunderstorm was capable of producing quarter-size hail and powerful tornadoes in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.