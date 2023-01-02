trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’

by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 10:13 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 10:13 PM ET
Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week.

“We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders,” Fry told ABC News on Saturday.

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania on Friday and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary.

Authorities said they tied him to the killings of the students, who were found dead in a rental home in the city of Moscow near campus on Nov. 13, through DNA evidence and his ownership of a Hyundai Elantra, which allegedly was seen near the crime scene on the night of their deaths.

Police have not located a murder weapon, nor have they publicly identified a motive for Kohberger’s alleged involvement in the killings.

Kohberger’s attorney last week said his client is eager to prove his innocence and would waive an extradition hearing in order to expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges.

His family also released a statement on Sunday, saying they were cooperating with police and seeking to “promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

Kohbeger is a graduate student at the University of Washington and lived in Pullman, Wash., which is located not far from the Idaho border. He is a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department.

The University of Idaho and the Moscow community are still reeling from the tragedy, which left 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin dead just before Thanksgiving break.

Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, told CBS News on Sunday that Khoberger’s arrest brought some “relief” to his family.

“This is the first bit of joy that we’ve had in close to seven weeks,” he said. “We hope they picked the right guy and that gives us hope, and we haven’t had hope for a long time.”

Tags Bryan Kohberger Idaho Idaho slayings James Fry Moscow Moscow Police Department

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  2. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  3. NFL says Bills’ Hamlin in ‘critical condition’ after collapse during game
  4. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  5. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  6. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  7. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  8. Outgoing GOP rep: Right expending energy on conspiracies gives Democrats ...
  9. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  10. Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
  11. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  12. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  13. Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
  14. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  15. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  16. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  17. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  18. 4 reasons to give up defending fossil fuels
Load more

Video

See all Video