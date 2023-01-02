Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week.

“We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders,” Fry told ABC News on Saturday.

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania on Friday and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary.

Authorities said they tied him to the killings of the students, who were found dead in a rental home in the city of Moscow near campus on Nov. 13, through DNA evidence and his ownership of a Hyundai Elantra, which allegedly was seen near the crime scene on the night of their deaths.

Police have not located a murder weapon, nor have they publicly identified a motive for Kohberger’s alleged involvement in the killings.

Kohberger’s attorney last week said his client is eager to prove his innocence and would waive an extradition hearing in order to expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges.

His family also released a statement on Sunday, saying they were cooperating with police and seeking to “promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

Kohbeger is a graduate student at the University of Washington and lived in Pullman, Wash., which is located not far from the Idaho border. He is a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department.

The University of Idaho and the Moscow community are still reeling from the tragedy, which left 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin dead just before Thanksgiving break.

Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, told CBS News on Sunday that Khoberger’s arrest brought some “relief” to his family.

“This is the first bit of joy that we’ve had in close to seven weeks,” he said. “We hope they picked the right guy and that gives us hope, and we haven’t had hope for a long time.”