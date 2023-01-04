Hobbs signs executive order protecting LGBTQ state employees from discrimination

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) on Tuesday in her first official act as governor moved to strengthen worker protections for LGBTQ state employees and contractors, signing an executive order that expressly prohibits workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Today marks a new era in Arizona, where my Administration will work to build an Arizona for everyone,” Hobbs said Tuesday in a statement.

LGBTQ advocates applauded the move as an important step toward equality and a sign that Hobbs intends to make good on her campaign promise to protect LGBTQ rights and families.

“This is what it looks like to have a champion for equality in office,” Bridget Sharpe, the Human Rights Campaign’s Arizona state director, said Tuesday.

Hobbs’s executive order was accompanied by the unveiling of the governor’s “First 100 Days Initiative,” a laundry list of policy priorities that Hobbs said would be her primary focus during her first three months in office.

The former Arizona secretary of state eked out a victory in the state’s contentious gubernatorial race in November over Republican Kari Lake, winning by just over 17,000 votes.

Lake, who centered her campaign around claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump, has refused to concede to Hobbs, and in November said she was assembling a legal team to investigate the state’s election results, which she claims are fraudulent. An Arizona judge last month threw out a suit filed by Lake alleging malfunctioning ballot printers in Maricopa County were the result of intentional misconduct.

Hobbs’s anti-discrimination order comes just shy of a year after legislation barring transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity was signed into law by former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

Ducey last year also signed legislation preventing transgender youth under 18 from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, which Hobbs at the time said was akin to taking “an ax to civil rights in Arizona.”