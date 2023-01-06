trending:

Maryland student to face no charges after bringing handgun, ammunition to school

by Lauren Sforza - 01/06/23 1:39 PM ET
A student who was found with a handgun and a magazine of ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Md., will not face charges under a new Maryland law.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining that officials found the student with a handgun and ammunition inside their fanny pack, according to CBS News Baltimore.

Police said Friday no charges will be brought against the student under a new law that was enacted last year that limited the circumstances for which a child under 13 years old can be prosecuted.

“The bill generally establishes that a child younger than age 13 is not subject to the jurisdiction of the juvenile court for purposes of a delinquency proceeding and may not be charged with a crime,” the Juvenile Justice Reform bill reads. “However, the juvenile court has jurisdiction over a child who is at least age 10 who is alleged to have committed a crime of violence.”

Principal Eugene Whiting assured parents in the letter that the school will take “swift and appropriate action” regarding the student, according to CBS. Whiting said that there was no evidence that the student threatened anyone with the gun and urged the parents to talk to their children about staying safe in school.

“I urge you to talk to your student this evening and emphasize that our school must be a safe place for learning,” he wrote in the letter. “Please reinforce with them the need to tell a responsible adult immediately if they are aware of any danger.”

