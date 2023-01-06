trending:

Michigan AG reopens probe into Trump’s false 2020 electors

by Jared Gans - 01/06/23 1:55 PM ET
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. 

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) is reopening her investigation into the false electors in the state who signed a certificate claiming that former President Trump won the state in the 2020 presidential election. 

The Detroit News reported that Nessel said during a press call with the Democratic Attorneys General Association on Friday that the release of witness testimony and the final report from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection provided “clear evidence” to support charges against the 16 fake electors who tried to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state. 

Nessel previously referred the case to federal prosecutors, saying last January that they were in a better position to look into what seemed to be a coordinated multi-state effort. 

But she said Friday that she was worried that a year has passed since then and was not sure what the federal government is going to do. 

“I think that type of activity can’t go without any consequences,” she said. 

The group of Republicans reportedly met at Michigan GOP headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign the certificate. 

Nessel has said that the electors might have violated a Michigan law against forgery of a public record and election-related forgery. 

The certificate claimed that the electors gathered in the state Capitol, but they did not, according to The Detroit News. Some reportedly walked to the Capitol after the meeting at Republican headquarters but were not allowed to enter. 

Republicans have accused Nessel of having political motivation behind the investigation, The Detroit News reported.

