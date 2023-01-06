trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

by Jane Alvarez-Wertz - 01/06/23 3:00 PM ET
by Jane Alvarez-Wertz - 01/06/23 3:00 PM ET

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools and police confirmed that a female teacher was injured and is being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

NNPS said the person responsible for the shooting is in police custody. Sources from NNPS tell WAVY it was a student who shot the teacher.

The school system sent information to Richneck families in a phone call and email, and posted it to social media about an hour after the incident.

No students were injured.

NNPD Chief Steve Drew spoke with the media Friday afternoon.

He said all the children were moved to the gym after the incident and are safe. This is no longer an active shooter situation.

There are counselors talking with the students and helping to keep them calm, Drew said.

Police said they are working to reunite parents with students at this time. That is taking place at the Richneck gym door. Parents and guardians must present a photo ID to pick up their child.

They are dismissing students by grade level, Chief Drew said.

“The number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families,” Chief Drew said.

WAVY spoke with Richneck parent Joselyn Glover who told us, “My heart stopped. I was freaking out. I was very nervous just wondering was that one person my son?”

Chief Drew confirmed there was one location where gunshots were fired and evidence was recovered from that location.

The school was on lockdown for about an hour before it was lifted, according to NNPS.

NNPD responded “almost immediate(ly), very, very quickly, within minutes,” Chief Drew said.

This is breaking news. Keep refreshing this post for updates.

** The viewer video below shows police responding to the shooting incident **

Upon hearing the news, Sen. Mark Warner tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.”

Tags

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy builds momentum in Speaker fight 
  2. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  3. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  4. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  5. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  6. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  9. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  10. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  11. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  12. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  13. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  14. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  15. Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely
  16. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  17. Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and ...
  18. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
Load more

Video

See all Video