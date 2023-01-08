trending:

528,000 California homes without power after storm 

by Julia Mueller - 01/08/23 8:22 AM ET
A pedestrian walks dogs while crossing a street blocked by a fallen tree in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press
More than half a million homes in California are without power after a strong storm, with more severe weather predicted for the state.

Approximately 528,927 homes were without power as of Sunday morning, according to data from Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. 

After a bomb cyclone brought downpours to the state last week, officials have warned of continued heavy rain, high winds and snow — and resulting flooding, mudslides and rapid river rises. 

The National Weather Service said California is set to be hit by an “incessant parade of storms” throughout the next week, and local authorities are bracing for impact of the next wave.

An “atmospheric river” is crashing through the area — a narrow strip of moisture capable of carrying intense rain and snow into the area from the Pacific Ocean. Heavy rains and winds have also pushed north into Oregon and Nevada.  

“Atmospheric rivers will cause significant impact to travel & infrastructure due to heavy rain, heavy mountain snow & damaging wind gusts into next week. River flooding, mudslides, power outages, road closures, tree damage & snow load are expected impacts,” the National Weather Service predicted late Saturday.

At least six people have died since the New Year’s holiday as a result of the storm, according to Reuters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency throughout California last week.

