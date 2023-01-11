trending:

State Watch

Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases

by Jared Gans - 01/11/23 12:13 PM ET
(Getty Images)

Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. 

State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson called the “Florida Arms and Ammo Act,” will prohibit the state’s financial institutions from collecting data on firearm and ammunition purchases. 

“We are all blessed to live in the free state of Florida where our Second Amendment rights are valued and protected, but Democrats in Washington continue to try to chip away at these rights — and we must stay vigilant,” Simpson said in a news release. 

A release noted that the International Organization for Standardization, an international nongovernmental organization that sets voluntary standards for “global challenges,” recently created a new merchant coding system to help identify firearm and ammunition retailers and track sales. 

The release states that the organization’s move would create a “quasi-registry” of Floridians who have legally purchased a gun or ammunition. However, the codes, which exist for many types of businesses, categorize businesses instead of tracking consumers

“This is the United States of America. You don’t get penalized for exercising a Constitutional right. The Second Amendment is nonnegotiable, and here in Florida, we are going to fight to protect the rights of Floridians,” Burgess said.

