Cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder dies after LAPD tasing incident

The cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder has died after being repeatedly tased by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers.

Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old English teacher from Washington, D.C., was visiting family in California over the school’s winter break. On Jan. 3, he was reportedly seen “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior” after a car accident, according to the LAPD.

According to the LAPD, Anderson initially complied with the officer on the scene until additional units were called for a DUI investigation. Then, officers state, Anderson stopped complying and was tased multiple times as they attempted to handcuff and place ankle hobbles on him.

“As additional units arrived at scene, Anderson suddenly attempted to flee the location,” the LAPD said. “Officers gave chase as Anderson ran eastbound in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard. As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance.”

According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Anderson was tased six times in 42 seconds.

Though Anderson was given medical attention on the scene and taken to a local hospital to be treated for the effects of the Taser, the LAPD said, he went into cardiac arrest and died on Jan. 3.

In police-edited body camera footage of the incident, Anderson can be heard saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” and telling officers he was not resisting arrest. He can be heard calling for help and screaming that officers were trying to kill him.

“Please don’t do this,” Anderson can be heard saying.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the officer’s use of force.

The video of Anderson was released after pressure from family, according to Moore.

“This is not, again, to do anything other than to demonstrate our commitment to full transparency and to judge this on the merits of what the investigation shows us and to ask for the public’s patience as we go about this engagement,” Moore said at a news conference Wednesday, according to CNN.

Anderson is the third person to die in an LAPD-involved incident this year. He taught English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the school.

Mashea Ashton, the school’s founder, said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened” by Anderson’s “tragic” and “disturbing” death.

“Our community is grieving. But we’re also angry,” she said. “Angry that, once again, a known, loved, and respected member of our community is no longer with us. Angry that another talented, beautiful black soul is gone too soon.”

“Keenan was a deeply committed educator and father of a six-year-old son,” Ashton continued. “He had over eight years of experience as a teacher and leader. In less than six months at Digital Pioneers Academy, he established strong relationships with scholars and staff. He was beloved by all.”

In an Instagram post honoring her cousin, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors shared photos of Anderson, including one of him with his son, and said her cousin was “killed by LAPD.”

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father,” Cullors wrote. “Keenan we will fight for you and for all our loved ones impacted by state violence. I love you”